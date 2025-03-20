Palm Beach County’s business loan program helps launch Culinary Corners, creating 60 jobs

A major boost to Palm Beach County’s food industry arrived with the grand opening of Culinary Corners, a $11.2 million food business hub that is expected to create approximately 60 new jobs in Lake Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 13, 2025, marked the launch of the 26,529-square-foot facility, which houses three distinct ventures: Oceana Coffee, featuring a coffee grinding and storefront facility; Florida Canning, providing vendors access to industrial canning equipment; and Kiss Kitchens, which offers 14 to 16 affordable commercial kitchen spaces for food vendors, caterers, and food truck operators.

The project was made possible through a mix of funding sources. The Palm Beach County Department of Housing & Economic Development provided $1.3 million in business loan assistance, helping secure an additional $2.4 million from the Small Business Administration (SBA). The Lake Park Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) contributed a $1 million grant, while the remainder of the financing came through traditional lending.

A first-of-its-kind culinary hub

Culinary Corners represents a groundbreaking concept for Palm Beach County, offering food entrepreneurs access to professional-grade equipment and rental spaces without the heavy capital investment typically required to start a food business. It also serves as the new headquarters for Oceana Coffee, a well-known brand in the local coffee industry.

“With this project, we are not only opening doors for businesses like Oceana Coffee, Florida Canning, and Culinary Crossroads but also paving the way for new jobs,” said County Commissioner Bobby Powell. “This project is a shining example of collaboration among municipalities, including Lake Park, their CRA, Palm Beach County, our Housing & Economic Development Department, development partners, banks, and the SBA.”

The innovative business space is expected to spur economic growth in the region by supporting small food enterprises, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating new employment opportunities in the culinary sector.