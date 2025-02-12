Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange and Dr. Julius Garvey receive Keys to the City of Lauderhill

The Honourable Olivia “Babsy” Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, and Dr. Julius Garvey, son of Jamaica’s national hero Marcus Garvey, were honored with the Key to the City of Lauderhill in Florida.

The prestigious recognitions were presented by Mayor Denise Grant in a special ceremony at Lauderhill City Hall on Monday, February 10, 2025.

Mayor Grant highlighted that the presentation was a major feature of the city’s annual Black History Month and Reggae Month celebrations, which pay tribute to leaders and cultural icons of Caribbean and African heritage. The event saw scores of Jamaicans filling the council chamber to witness the momentous occasion. Vice Mayor Sarai “Ray” Martin, City Commissioners Richard Campbell, Melissa P. Dunn, John T. Hodgson, and several other Caribbean leaders in South Florida were present.

Minister Grange, a long-serving government official, has dedicated her career to advancing Jamaica’s cultural and entertainment industries. She played a pivotal role in establishing Jamaica’s annual Reggae Month celebrations and has been instrumental in promoting the island’s music and heritage on the global stage.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Julius Garvey, a renowned vascular surgeon, has worked tirelessly to preserve the legacy of his father, Marcus Garvey, the Pan-African leader who championed Black empowerment and unity. Through his advocacy and public engagements, Dr. Garvey continues to educate new generations about the importance of self-determination and cultural pride.

In addition to Minister Grange, four other Jamaicans were honored for their contributions to reggae music and cultural preservation. The awardees included reggae veterans Ernie Smith and Etana, musician and entrepreneur Oral Durloo—nephew of reggae legend Peter Tosh—and philanthropist and businessman Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley.

Consul General Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s highest-ranking government representative in the southeastern United States, was present to celebrate the achievements of his fellow countrymen.

The City of Lauderhill, which boasts the second-largest Jamaican population in the United States after New York City, also extended recognition to distinguished individuals in celebration of Black History Month.

In addition to Dr. Garvey, honorees included Haitian-American Markenzy Lapointe, former United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida; Judge Rodney Smith of the United States District Court; Broward County Commissioner Robert McKinzie; historian and author Dr. Kitty Oliver; and Bobby Henry, publisher of the Westside Gazette.

The honorees were recognized with proclamations that dedicated February 10, 2025, as days named in their honor.

The celebration underscored Lauderhill’s deep-rooted ties to Caribbean culture and its ongoing commitment to recognizing the contributions of Black leaders and reggae icons. The event not only honored individual achievements but also reinforced the city’s role as a hub for cultural appreciation and preservation in the diaspora.