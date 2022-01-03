New COVID-19 Testing Sites Opened in Broward County

With cases on the rise throughout the state of Florida, Broward County has added several new COVID-19 testing sites for residents.

The following sites opened at the start of the new year:

Margate Community Redevelopment Agency: Site opened on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The site is located at 5701 Margate Blvd., on vacant land at the corner of Margate Boulevard and State Road 7 in Margate. Hours of operation are 9AM to 5PM, seven days a week. This site is operated by CDR Health in partnership with Broward County and the Margate Community Redevelopment Agency.

Site opens on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The site is located at 7000 Miramar Parkway in Miramar. Hours of operation are 7AM to 7PM, seven days a week. This site is operated by CDR Health in partnership with Broward County and the City of Miramar.

Site opens on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The site is located at 9901 NW 77th St. in Tamarac. Hours of operation are 9AM to 5PM, Monday through Friday. This site is operated by CDR Health in partnership with Broward County and the City of Tamarac.

Site opens on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The park is located at 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Lauderhill. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 8AM to 4PM. This site is operated by Florida Department of Health in Broward (DOH-Broward) in partnership with City of Lauderhill.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 75,900 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida. Friday’s report marks a single-day record for the number of new cases in Florida. It breaks the record set a day earlier when more than 58,000 cases were reported in the state.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has spiked in Florida and across the nation over the past few weeks.

The spiking numbers during the holiday season have sent tens of thousands of people to COVID-19 testing centers across Florida, resulting in long lines in many areas.