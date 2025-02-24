Municipal elections in Broward and Palm Beach Counties set for March 11

Residents of Broward and Palm Beach counties will head to the polls on March 11, 2025, to participate in municipal elections across 17 cities, towns, and villages. Voters will elect candidates for local government offices and decide on community services, zoning laws, infrastructure projects, and much more.

Key election dates and details

Election Day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Deadline to Register to Vote: February 10, 2025 (has passed)

February 10, 2025 (has passed) Vote-by-Mail (VBM) Request Deadline: February 27, 2025, by 5:00 p.m.

February 27, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. VBM Ballot Return Deadline: March 11, 2025, by 7:00 p.m. to the Main Office or by 5:00 p.m. to a Branch Office

March 11, 2025, by 7:00 p.m. to the Main Office or by 5:00 p.m. to a Branch Office Run-Off Election Date (if necessary): March 25, 2025

March 25, 2025 Early Voting: Not available in either county

Palm Beach County elections

Municipal elections in Palm Beach County are conducted by individual municipalities in accordance with their charters and ordinances. Only residents living within the municipalities’ boundaries are eligible to vote in these elections.

Participating municipalities in Palm Beach County:

Boynton Beach

Golf

Highland Beach

Jupiter

Lake Park

Lake Worth Beach

Lantana

Loxahatchee Groves

Pahokee

Palm Beach Gardens

Riviera Beach

Royal Palm Beach

Palm Beach County voters can request a Vote-by-Mail ballot through the Supervisor of Elections Office via email, phone, in person, or in writing. Municipal Clerks oversee candidate qualifications and campaign financing, with campaign files available for public inspection.

Broward County elections

Five municipalities in Broward County will hold elections on March 11, 2025. The Town of Hillsboro Beach will not appear on the ballot, as its candidates ran unopposed.

- Advertisement -

Participating municipalities in Broward County:

Coconut Creek

Deerfield Beach

Miramar

Pembroke Pines

Sea Ranch Lakes

Broward County voters can also request a Vote-by-Mail ballot by February 27, 2025, with ballots required to be returned by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Similar to Palm Beach County, early voting will not be available.

Read: CNW endorses Colbourne, Edwards, and Cherasard in Miramar

What’s at stake?

Municipal elections determine the leadership and policies at the local level, affecting community services, zoning laws, infrastructure projects, and taxation. In some cases, voters will also decide on referendum questions, which may include tax increases or amendments to municipal charters.

Polling locations for municipal elections may differ from those used in countywide elections. Voters will be notified by mail if their polling place changes.

For more information on election procedures, polling places, and ballot details, voters in Palm Beach County can contact the Supervisor of Elections Office at (561) 656-6200. Broward County voters can visit the elections website or contact their local election office.

With local governance on the line, residents of Broward and Palm Beach counties are encouraged to participate and make their voices heard in the 2025 municipal elections.