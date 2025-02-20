Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Miramar Municipal Elections: CNW endorses Colbourne, Edwards, and Cherasard

By Sheri-kae McLeod

As Miramar prepares for its municipal elections on March 11, 2025, voters have the opportunity to elect leaders who will shape the future of this vibrant city. After careful consideration, Caribbean National Weekly is proud to endorse Avril Cherasard (Seat 3), Yvette Colbourne (Seat 2 – incumbent), and Carson “Eddy” Edwards (Seat 4)—three dynamic candidates with a shared vision of progress, inclusivity, and community-driven leadership.

The deadline to register to vote was Monday, February 10, 2025, and the deadline to request a Vote by Mail ballot to be mailed to you is 5 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Yvette Colbourne: Proven Leadership and a Legacy of Service

Seeking re-election for Miramar Commission Seat 2, Yvette Colbourne has faithfully served the city for 11 years, including two terms as Vice Mayor. A Jamaican descendant born in Panama, Colbourne has called Miramar home for 32 years. Her dedication to public service spans decades, including a 30-year career with Miami-Dade County and leadership roles on various community boards.

Colbourne’s track record speaks for itself. She has fought to keep taxes low, secured millions in funding for infrastructure improvements, and led initiatives like Miramar’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. She has also prioritized cultural representation, launching events such as the Miramar Latin Music Festival and the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Evening.

Her leadership extends beyond Miramar, serving on the National League of Cities Hispanic Elected Local Officials Board and as the former president of Women in Municipal Government. Colbourne remains committed to her vision of “One Miramar”—a city where every resident benefits from growth and prosperity.

Carson “Eddy” Edwards: Business Leader, Cultural Advocate, and Community Champion

For Miramar Commission Seat 4, Caribbean National Weekly proudly endorses Carson “Eddy” Edwards, a longtime entrepreneur, health advocate, and civic leader. With over 30 years of service to Miramar, Edwards has been a driving force in the city’s cultural and business landscape.

As the Managing Partner of Stingez Night Club and co-founder of the Jamaican Jerk Festival, Edwards has played a key role in boosting Miramar’s economy and cultural vibrancy. Through radio programs and community initiatives, he has empowered residents to engage in the political process and advocate for their needs.

“This campaign is not about me—it’s about us,” said Edwards. “Together, we can ensure every resident has a voice, every dollar is spent wisely, and every neighborhood is safe and thriving.”

His campaign prioritizes affordable housing, local business empowerment, and sustainable development. Edwards has been widely recognized for his service, earning numerous awards, including:

  • Lignum Vitae Award from the American Friends of Jamaica for outstanding community work
  • Congressional Recognition from Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz for invaluable public service
  • Caribbean American Heritage Award for excellence in cultural education from Cox Media
  • Legacy Award as one of South Florida’s 50 Most Powerful & Influential Business Leaders
  • Jamaica Emancipendence Award from Mayor Wayne Messam in 2019

Edwards’ leadership, combined with his passion for community engagement, makes him the best candidate to continue Miramar’s growth.

Avril Cherasard: Champion for Affordable Housing and Community Growth

Avril Cherasard, a dedicated civil servant, realtor, and community leader, is the right choice for Miramar Commission Seat 3. An immigrant from the Bahamas, Cherasard embodies the American Dream, earning her master’s degree in Public Administration and becoming a homeowner in Miramar in 2010.

Her experience spans public service, real estate, and community advocacy. As a member of Miramar’s Affordable Housing Committee, Cherasard has worked tirelessly to help families achieve homeownership. She also serves as president of the Kiwanis Club of East Pines Miramar, leading initiatives that empower youth, support seniors, and uplift local families.

“My life’s work has been dedicated to serving others,” said Cherasard. “Miramar is my home, and I am committed to ensuring it remains a city where every family can succeed.”

Her platform focuses on housing affordability, economic development, and expanding programs for youth and seniors. With her wealth of experience and deep commitment to the city, Cherasard is poised to be a strong advocate for the people of Miramar.

A stronger Miramar begins with stronger leadership

Miramar’s future depends on leaders who are committed to its people, its progress, and its prosperity. Avril Cherasard, Yvette Colbourne, and Carson “Eddy” Edwards have proven themselves as the right choices to move the city forward. Caribbean National Weekly urges voters to support these dedicated candidates on March 11, 2025—because Miramar deserves leaders who put the community first.

