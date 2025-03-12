Miramar municipal elections: Colbourne, Cherasard, and Edwards secure wins

Miramar voters delivered a resounding mandate for progress and leadership in Tuesday’s municipal elections, re-electing Yvette Colbourne and electing Avril Cherasard and Carson “Eddy” Edwards to the City Commission.

With a combined legacy of public service, business acumen, and grassroots advocacy, these three candidates — proudly endorsed by Caribbean National Weekly — have emerged as the torchbearers of Miramar’s future, committed to economic growth, community empowerment, and cultural enrichment.

Yvette Colbourne: A decade of leadership continues

In the race for Commissioner Seat 2, incumbent Yvette Colbourne secured a commanding victory with 86.5% of the vote, defeating challenger Luis Pedraza (13.5%). Colbourne, who has served Miramar for over 11 years, has been a driving force behind infrastructure improvements, community engagement initiatives, and economic development.

A Jamaican descendant born in Panama, Colbourne has lived in Miramar for 32 years and has played a crucial role in shaping the city’s growth. She has championed projects aimed at lowering taxes, enhancing public safety, and expanding cultural programs, including the Miramar Latin Music Festival and the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Evening. Beyond the city, Colbourne has served on national boards, advocating for policies that benefit working families, small businesses, and immigrants. With her “One Miramar” vision, she has consistently pushed for a unified and inclusive city.

Avril Cherasard: A New Voice for Seat 3

The race for Commissioner Seat 3 saw Avril K. Cherasard claim victory with 54.1% of the vote, defeating Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott (27.7%) and Nari Tomlinson (18.2%). A dedicated public servant and community advocate, Cherasard’s campaign focused on affordable housing, youth and senior programs, and economic development—issues that deeply resonate with Miramar’s diverse population.

- Advertisement -

Originally from The Bahamas, Cherasard has spent years advocating for Miramar’s underserved communities. She serves on the Miramar Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and is the president of the Kiwanis Club of East Pines Miramar, where she has worked to support youth mentorship programs, small businesses, and housing initiatives. Her vision for Miramar is centered on ensuring that families, seniors, and young professionals all have the resources they need to thrive.

Carson “Eddy” Edwards: Business leader wins Seat 4

In the most competitive race of the night, Carson “Eddy” Edwards secured 41.9% of the vote in a four-way contest for Commissioner Seat 4, edging out Kerri-Ann Nesbeth (33%), Kertch Joseph “KC” Conze (18%), and Pamella “Pema” Reid (7%).

A longtime business leader and cultural advocate, Edwards has been a fixture in Miramar for over 30 years, promoting economic development and cultural enrichment. As the Managing Partner of Stingez Night Club and the co-founder of the Jamaican Jerk Festival, he has played a key role in supporting local businesses and tourism in the city. His campaign focused on affordable housing, small business empowerment, and sustainable urban development, with a commitment to protecting Miramar’s diverse cultural heritage while ensuring its continued growth.

Edwards’ decades of community involvement have earned him numerous accolades, including the Lignum Vitae Award and Congressional Recognition for his dedication to public service. With his deep connections to Miramar’s business and cultural landscape, he brings a fresh yet experienced perspective to the commission.

Low voter turnout across Broward County

Despite early voting opportunities, voter participation remained low throughout Broward County. Of the 271,845 eligible voters, only 25,771 cast ballots, marking a 9.48% turnout. On Election Day, 14,253 voters showed up to the polls.

Beyond Miramar, several other cities in Broward County held elections:

In Deerfield Beach, Todd Drosky won the mayoral race, while Daniel Shanetzky (District 3) and Thomas Plaut (District 4) secured commission seats. In Coconut Creek, Jacqueline Railey, Sandy Welch, and Joshua David Rydell all won re-election as commissioners. Full election results are available on the Broward Supervisor of Election’s website.

With 95% of precincts reporting, Miramar’s election results reaffirm a balance of experienced leadership and new voices on the commission. Colbourne’s landslide win reflects voters’ trust in her leadership, while Cherasard and Edwards bring fresh perspectives to the table. As Miramar continues to grow, these leaders will play a critical role in shaping the city’s future.