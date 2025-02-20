South Florida News

Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne leads home improvement project for retired senior

By Sheri-kae McLeod

In a strong show of community spirit, Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne is leading a volunteer-driven home improvement project to assist 74-year-old Marvalene Boston, a retired public safety dispatcher, in bringing her home up to city code.

Boston, who dedicated years of service to the community, recently received a code enforcement violation requiring her to repaint her home, repair her driveway, and address pool maintenance issues. However, as a senior living on a fixed income, covering these costly repairs posed a significant challenge. Recognizing her need, Commissioner Colbourne quickly mobilized local organizations, businesses, and volunteers to step in.

The project will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 9:00 AM at 7832 Coral Blvd, Miramar, FL. Volunteers from Kiwanis of East Pines and Miramar Rotary Club will join forces to complete the necessary repairs, ensuring that Ms. Boston can remain in her home without facing penalties.

“Our seniors are the backbone of our community, and we must stand by them when they need us the most,” said Commissioner Colbourne. “Ms. Boston has given so much to this city through her work as a dispatcher, and now it is our turn to give back. This project represents the spirit of Miramar – compassion, unity, and service.”

Throughout her 11-year tenure on the commission, Colbourne has been passionate about infrastructure and housing, leading initiatives like Miramar’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which provides financial assistance to first-time homebuyers and helps struggling homeowners make necessary repairs.

The initiative highlights the power of community engagement and sets an example for supporting seniors facing similar challenges. With volunteers stepping up to assist, the project demonstrates the strength of local collaboration and a shared commitment to helping those in need.

