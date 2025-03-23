South Florida News

Miami wildfire 65 percent contained as of Saturday

By Sheri-kae McLeod

Firefighters have made significant progress in containing a large wildfire in Southwest Miami-Dade that has been burning for over a week.

Officially named the 344 Fire, the blaze ignited on March 13 and has since expanded to more than 27,000 acres. As of Saturday, officials reported that containment efforts had reached 65%, up from 50% earlier in the day, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) and Florida Forest Service crews remain on the ground battling lingering flames, while helicopters and small airplanes continue to drop water over active areas. Chief Andy Alvarez, incident commander with MDFR, emphasized that while progress has been made, smoke will likely persist for days or even weeks, potentially causing respiratory concerns for residents.

“The winds have died down, which gives us a good opportunity to finish mopping up the fire,” Alvarez said. “We still have helicopters doing water drops and airplanes monitoring the area.”

One of the primary concerns for officials has been keeping roads open, particularly U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road, which serve as critical access points to and from the Florida Keys. The Florida Department of Transportation is updating digital billboards in real time to keep drivers informed. Officials have advised residents to avoid U.S. 1 when possible due to intermittent closures caused by shifting conditions.

The fire’s spread has been fueled by extremely dry conditions and shifting winds, which have made containment efforts challenging. Alvarez noted that each time the wind direction changes, the fire behavior also shifts, requiring constant reassessment of firefighting strategies.

Despite the ongoing wildfire, NASCAR Cup Series events at Homestead Miami Speedway have continued as planned. Additionally, nearby correctional centers remain a concern for authorities working to ensure the fire remains contained.

MDFR officials said they are now shifting operations toward “mop-up” efforts, extinguishing hot spots and monitoring any remaining active areas.

“We’ve made a lot of progress,” said Ludie Bond of the Florida Forest Service. “We have more boots on the ground, with additional strike teams from North and Central Florida assisting in firefighting efforts.”

Authorities in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys continue to urge residents to stay alert to changing conditions and to take precautions if they experience respiratory issues due to lingering smoke.

