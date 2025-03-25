South Florida News

Miami Gardens man arrested after Coast Guard seizes $6.3 million in cocaine

James Edward White (top left) is accused trying to smuggle 253 bricks of cocaine into South Florida. (BSO/U.S. Coast Guard)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A Miami Gardens man is facing federal drug trafficking charges after U.S. Coast Guard crews intercepted a boat near Port Everglades over the weekend, discovering more than 250 kilograms of cocaine allegedly smuggled from the Bahamas.

Officials released photos of the seizure, showing multiple suitcases filled with 253 bricks of cocaine, each weighing approximately 1 kilogram.

The Coast Guard stopped the 36-foot Sea Ray, named Bella Vita, around 6:40 p.m. Saturday for a routine seaworthiness inspection as it entered the Port Everglades channel. Authorities identified the vessel’s sole occupant as James Edward White, 35. During the inspection, officials found the suitcases in the boat’s downstairs living quarters, and White admitted he was transporting drugs from the Bahamas.

According to a federal criminal complaint, White told investigators he was working for a known alien and narcotics smuggler and was initially instructed to pick up migrants. However, when he arrived in Nassau, he discovered the boat had been loaded with cocaine instead. His intended destination was Nautical Ventures Marina in Dania Beach.

Authorities estimated the total street value of the cocaine at between $6.3 million and $7 million. White now faces federal charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and attempting to import a controlled substance.

Jail records show White was being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service. He made his initial court appearance in Fort Lauderdale federal court on Monday and is scheduled for a pre-trial detention hearing next Monday, with arraignment set for April 7.

Earlier this month, the United States Coast Guard also seized approximately 12,470 pounds of cocaine valued at around US$141.4 million during a series of operations in the Caribbean Sea.

