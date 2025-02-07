South Florida News

Miami-Dade teacher, a DACA recipient, faces deportation

deportation Jamaica
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher is facing deportation after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, the United Teachers of Dade (UTD) confirmed Thursday.

 

More Stories

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Cayman Islands tsunami

Tsunami advisory issued for Cayman Islands following 7.6 magnitude earthquake

Skip to content