Miami Dade police officer assaulted by driver

A Miami-Dade police officer was assaulted on Monday when a suspect tried to run his vehicle off the road. In a press release the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Kendall District says it is investigating the assault of a law enforcement officer that resulted in a pursuit and the subject’s vehicle crashing into several others.

According to investigators, units responded to the area of Carver Drive & Lincoln Boulevard, where several vehicles were conducting reckless maneuvers on the roadway. When the subjects observed the officer’s vehicle, they fled the area.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver of one of the vehicles attempted to run the officer’s vehicle off the roadway several times. A pursuit ensued and MDPD Aviation Unit assisted.

The pursuit reportedly ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a bus, at the intersection of SW 120 Street & SW 117 Avenue, subsequently causing four additional vehicles to crash.

A female passenger in one of the involved vehicles complained of neck pain and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where she is in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and charges are pending.