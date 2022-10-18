fbpx
Miami-Dade County to test voting equipment Wednesday, October 19

By Santana Salmon

As is customary prior to each election, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department says it will conduct a comprehensive examination of the voting equipment that will be used in the upcoming November 8 general election.

The department says it will administer a logic and accuracy test on Wednesday, October 19, at 10:00 a.m., at the Elections Department Main Office, 2700 NW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33172.

Each step of the voting and tabulation process will be tested, from opening the equipment to transmitting and tabulating results. Test ballots will be cast according to a predetermined outcome, with the results then tabulated and reconciled to ensure votes were accurately captured.

The department assured all this is just one of several measures taken during the preparation for an election to ensure that the county’s voting equipment is ready for use.

The Miami-Dade County Elections Department says the outcome of this test will be made public by press release upon conclusion on Wednesday.

For more information on election preparations please visit

www.iamelectionready.org or call 311.

 

