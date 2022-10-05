Miami-Dade County to host Children’s Summit

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with members of the Blue-Ribbon Commission for Children, will host a Children’s Summit at Miami-Dade College on Friday, October 7.

Business leaders, child and family stakeholders, educators, caregivers, and parents will unite for a collaborative session to develop a comprehensive Roadmap for Child Success in Miami-Dade County.

“We are honoring the contributions of the late Dr. Wil Blechman, who taught this community so much about early brain development, a major focus of this summit.

The Roadmap for Child Success will address the first 1,000 days of a child’s life and the urgent need to support parents and childcare providers so they can best support our children,” said Mayor Levine Cava. “Serving our children so they can succeed is not just a social service issue or an education issue, it is an imperative economic issue, and it will take all of us to get it right.”

The mayor’s Blue Ribbon Children’s Commission, first announced in October 2021, involves community partners working together to strengthen comprehensive resources for the county’s children and families. Partners with Miami-Dade County include Healthy Start of Miami-Dade, The Children’s Trust, The Children’s Movement, Miami Dade College, Kiwanis Northeast Miami-Dade, Citrus Health Network, and many more. Entities focused on child success in Miami-Dade County are welcome to be part of this initiative.

“The Roadmap for Child Success will focus on the ‘whole child,’ build strong foundations for families, promote equity, strengthen public-private partnership, engage and elevate the voices of parents and caregivers, and strengthen the economy,” said CAHSD Director and BRCC Co-chair Sonia J. Grice. This work will focus on the first five years of life, which is a period of incredible growth. The Children’s Summit, Blue Ribbon Commission, and consequent collaborations provide an opportunity to shape strong and positive development, and child success in Miami-Dade County.

Individuals not yet registered for the conference can attend virtually by visiting: https://www.mdc.edu/livestream/. For more information about the Summit, call (786)469-4644.