Miami Dade County’s Portal goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

As October marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Communications and Customer Experience Department (CCED) is turning Miami-Dade County’s web portal pink. “Going pink on miamidade.gov brings awareness to the millions of our web users and kicks off another year of our county’s participation in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

CCED Director Inson Kim stated, “We are proud to do our part to support patients in their fight against breast cancer, celebrate survivors, and remember those who have been lost.”

Since 2007, Miami-Dade County, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, has raised over $2.5 million for the fight against breast cancer. Last year, the county raised more than $215,770 through its many initiatives, including the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. This year’s walk will be held on October 22, at loanDepot Park. To learn more about the County’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Campaign, visit www.miamidade.gov/makingstrides

With over 130 million visits every year, miamidade.gov provides an award-winning experience where residents, businesses, and visitors come to learn about and transact with Miami-Dade County.

Every October, people all over the world show their support for everyone affected by breast cancer. The United States has recognized October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month for nearly four decades. It is a time annually devoted to educating everyone about breast cancer—including metastatic breast cancer, and the importance of early detection and timely, high-quality care.