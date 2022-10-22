Miami-Dade County reducing Rickenbacker Causeway speed limit to 40 MPH

The speed limit throughout the Rickenbacker Causeway will be reduced to 40 miles per hour (MPH) in an effort to better protect cyclists and pedestrians. The zone will be from the toll plaza to Calusa Circle and will take effect on October 27, 2022.

“This speed limit adjustment on the Rickenbacker will provide a safer environment for community members, cyclists, and safety advocates,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava. “Ongoing safety improvements are the result of working together with community members, and transportation advocates. Together, we can accomplish our goal to make our roads safer for everyone.”

The Department of Transportation and Public Works, DTPW, in conjunction with the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) and Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Department (PROS), conducted a pilot program throughout the summer. Traffic field data collected during this pilot program indicated that the speed limit needed to be updated.

- Advertisement -

“I want to thank the mayor and her staff for listening to our request to reconsider raising the speed limit along the Rickenbacker Causeway, studying the issue in depth and coming to the conclusion that a uniform 40mph speed limit along the entire roadway is a safe and reasonable speed,” said Mike Davey, Village of Key Biscayne Mayor. “Once again, I appreciate our county leaders taking the concerns of the residents of Key Biscayne into account when making decisions about the Rickenbacker.”

In addition, the first phase of safety enhancements located immediately west of the William Powell Bridge have been completed. These include limited access to the U-turn under the bridge and the installation of delineators that restrict vehicles from turning through the bike lane. The second phase of improvements, which will involve the elimination of conflict points east of the William Powell bridge, is concluding engineering design and will proceed within the coming months.

“DTPW is committed to enhancing safety,” said CEO and Director of DTPW Eulois Cleckley. “The adjustment to speed limits will benefit all users of the causeway and allow for an improved driver experience.”

MDPD will continue to conduct traffic enforcement to ensure compliance.