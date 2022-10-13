Miami-Dade County now accepting nominations for 34th Annual “In the Company of Women” awards

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for the 34th Annual “In the Company of Women” awards, a ceremony geared at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women leaders who have shaped Miami-Dade. The community is invited to nominate inspiring women leaders, activists, and heroes.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, October 21, 2022. Click here for the nomination form.

The awards ceremony will be held March 2023 to commemorate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

Presented by the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Department – in partnership with the Miami-Dade Commission for Women and the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade –the “In the Company of Women” awards honor women who have shown professional development, community responsibility, contribution to women’s progress, leadership and vision, and promotion of pluralism in the following categories:

Outstanding Woman in Arts and Entertainment

Outstanding Woman in Business and Economics

Outstanding Woman in Communications and Literature

Outstanding Woman in Education and Research

Outstanding Woman in Government and Law, Elected Official and Other

Outstanding Woman in Health and Human Services

Outstanding Woman in Science and Technology

Outstanding Woman in Sports and Athletics

Outstanding Young Professional (must be age 40 and under)

Community Spirit Award

Mayor’s Pioneer Award

All nominations with supporting entry materials must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on October 21, 2022. Nominations that fail to include the requested items and/or do not meet the application deadline will automatically be disqualified.

Past recipients of an “In the Company of Women” award are not eligible for nomination.

The awardees will be selected by a committee of community leaders, including past “In the Company of Women” award recipients who will review nomination packages and select award recipients.

For more information, contact Nina Roque, Executive Director, Miami-Dade County Commission for Women at 305-375-4967 or Nina.Roque@miamidade.gov.