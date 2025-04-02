South Florida News

Miami-Dade bus driver who shot two passengers placed on leave

Miami-Dade County bus
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A Miami-Dade Transit bus driver has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of shooting two passengers over the weekend, Local 10 News has confirmed.

The incident took place on Sunday morning around 3 a.m. near a shopping plaza at the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest Seventh Avenue. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to a disturbance call and arrived to find two passengers critically injured by gunfire.

According to reports, an argument started when the bus driver reportedly refused to let a man board the bus with a Citi bike he believed to be stolen. Police say that when the passenger reached into a bag, the driver opened fire, striking both the passenger and another innocent individual on board.

A witness, who was onboard at the time, told Local 10 News that the driver discharged six shots, hitting the man attempting to board and a second man who was not involved in the altercation. The second man is believed to have been struck by a stray bullet.

Both victims were transported by helicopter to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition but were later pronounced dead.

Miami-Dade Transit officials confirmed that the bus driver will be fired, as drivers are prohibited from carrying firearms, according to a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works.

“Transit operators are not allowed to be armed,” said department spokesperson Juan Mendieta, emphasizing that the agency is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, chair of the county’s Transportation Committee, expressed her condolences, stating she was “heartbroken” over the tragic loss of life.

The bus driver was detained by authorities for questioning but has not been charged at this time. Miami Gardens police continue to investigate the incident.

