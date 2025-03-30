Miami-Dade County bus driver shoots passengers after argument

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning aboard a Miami-Dade County Transit bus, leaving two men dead and raising questions about security measures for public transportation employees.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. near a shopping plaza at the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest Seventh Avenue. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to a disturbance call and arrived to find two passengers critically injured by gunfire. The victims were airlifted to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Preliminary reports indicate that the altercation began when the bus driver got into an argument with the two men. At some point, the situation escalated, and the driver pulled out a gun and opened fire. It remains unclear what led to the dispute or whether the passengers were armed.

Following the shooting, police detained the driver, but no charges have been announced. The Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works confirmed that transit operators are not permitted to carry firearms as a self-defense measure.

“Transit operators are not allowed to be armed,” said department spokesperson Juan Mendieta, emphasizing that the agency is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, chair of the county’s Transportation Committee, expressed her condolences, stating she was “heartbroken” over the tragic loss of life.

The shopping plaza where the bus was parked remained cordoned off for hours as investigators combed the scene. The circumstances leading up to the deadly encounter remain under investigation.