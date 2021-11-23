Miami-Dade and Broward Schools Administering COVID-19 Vaccine to Younger Children

Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools have begun administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to children as young as five years old.

Earlier this month, the CDC gave approval for the Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children between the ages of 5 and 11 years.

Public schools in South Florida immediately teamed up with local health departments to administer the shot. For all children under the age of 18 to receive the vaccine, they need to bring a completed two-page Florida Department of Health (FDOH) consent form. No insurance is required and the vaccine is free.

Teams from the FDOH have been delivering vaccines to about 191 Pre-K centers, elementary and middle schools in Broward County. The teams will return to the schools to administer the second dose to the same students, so they can complete inoculation.

According to Broward County Public Schools, millions of individuals 12 years of age and older have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorization since December 11, 2020.

In Miami-Dade, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said there are now 83 vaccination sites within the M-DCPS system. A University of Miami Health mobile clinic is also traveling through schools in Miami-Dade County.

Elsewhere in South Florida, parents and guardians can also take their children to select Publix, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies to get them vaccinated.