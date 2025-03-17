South Florida News

Miami Beach sees fewer arrests as spring break crackdown continues

Spring Break Curfew
Miami-Dade Police Department personnel are seen on Ocean Drive Saturday night before the midnight curfew imposed by the City of Miami Beach, Fla., Saturday March 26, 2022. Miami Beach officials have spent recent years trying to control the raucous crowds, public drinking and growing violence associated with the city's world-famous South Beach neighborhood during spring break.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

As spring break rolls on in South Florida, Miami Beach officials report that strict enforcement measures appear to be yielding results.

The city announced on Sunday that 286 spring break-related arrests have been made since February 25, marking an 18% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Ahead of March, officials implemented a range of stringent security measures aimed at rebranding the city’s image and curbing the unruly behavior that once defined South Beach during spring break.

The new policies include parking garage closures, DUI checkpoints, restricted beach access, and advanced surveillance technology to monitor crowds. Nonresident parking fees have surged to $100 at select garages, while towing fees have doubled to $516. Popular parking spots south of 23rd Street have been shut down, and increased security checks are in place at key beach entrances, which close at 6 p.m.

The crackdown follows years of escalating violence and disorder, prompting city leaders to take decisive action. Last year’s measures resulted in zero fatalities, zero shootings, and a decrease in arrests—outcomes that Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner is determined to build upon.

“Last year’s spring break was a success on any level you measure it,” Meiner stated. “We had zero fatalities, zero shootings, zero stampedes. The majority of our businesses did very well and actually thanked us for the measures we took.”

Miami Beach ‘Reality Check’ for partygoers

Miami Beach’s effort to reshape its spring break reputation is evident in its new “Reality Check” campaign, which follows last year’s “Breaking Up with Spring Break” initiative. Styled like a reality TV show, the campaign warns visitors that Miami Beach is no longer the unrestricted party destination it once was.

“We broke up with spring break,” Meiner emphasized. “Some people ask, are you getting back together? No, we’re done.”

The crackdown extends to Ocean Drive, famous for its Art Deco hotels and nightlife. During peak weekends on March 20-23, sidewalk seating will be banned, liquor stores must close by 8 p.m., and amplified music, coolers, and tents will be prohibited on the beach.

Law enforcement presence is at an all-time high, with support from state and county agencies. DUI checkpoints are scheduled along 5th Street on March 21-22. Ocean Drive has been barricaded, with entry restricted to 13th Street and a single exit at 5th Street. To prevent reckless behavior, rentals of golf carts, mopeds, and scooters are suspended during peak times.

With these measures in place, Miami Beach officials hope to continue reducing crime and disorder while maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for all visitors and residents.

