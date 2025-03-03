South Florida News

Miami Beach is no longer a carefree spring break hotspot

Miami Beach spring break
Crowds walk up and down Ocean Drive during spring break on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida. Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night, March 19, after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling. (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The days of Miami Beach being a carefree spring break playground are officially over. As March kicks off, city officials have rolled out a series of strict security measures aimed at rebranding the city’s image and putting an end to the chaos that once defined spring break on South Beach.

The new policies include parking garage closures, DUI checkpoints, restricted beach access, and surveillance technology to monitor crowds. Nonresident parking fees have surged to $100 at select garages, while towing fees have doubled to $516. Popular parking spots south of 23rd Street are shut down, and enhanced security checks are being enforced at key beach entrances, which will close at 6 p.m.

The move comes after years of escalating violence and unruly behavior during spring break, prompting city leaders to crack down hard. Last year’s measures led to zero fatalities, zero shootings, and a decrease in arrests—a success that Mayor Steven Meiner is determined to build on.

“Last year’s spring break was a success on any level you measure it,” Meiner said. “We had zero fatalities, zero shootings, zero stampedes. The majority of our businesses did very well and actually thanked us for the measures we took.”

Rebranding spring break: ‘reality check’

Miami Beach’s rebranding effort is clear in its new “Reality Check” campaign, a follow-up to last year’s “Breaking Up with Spring Break” initiative. The campaign, styled like a reality TV show, warns partygoers that Miami Beach is no longer the free-for-all destination it once was. The message is blunt: if visitors expect wild parties and unrestricted beach access, they’ll be disappointed.

“We broke up with spring break,” Meiner declared. “Some people ask, are you getting back together? No, we’re done.”

The crackdown extends to Ocean Drive, known for its Art Deco hotels, nightlife, and spring break crowds. During peak weekends from March 13-16 and March 20-23, sidewalk seating will be banned, liquor stores must close by 8 p.m., and amplified music, coolers, and tents will be prohibited on the beach.

Law enforcement presence is at an all-time high, with support from state and county agencies. DUI checkpoints are set to operate along 5th Street on March 14-15 and March 21-22. Ocean Drive has been barricaded, with entry restricted to 13th Street and a single exit at 5th Street. Rentals of golf carts, mopeds, and scooters are suspended during peak times to prevent reckless behavior.

Mayor Meiner emphasized that these measures are designed to create a safer, more welcoming environment for families and respectful visitors. “When you walked around Ocean Drive and South Beach last year, you felt welcoming, you felt safe,” he said, noting that hotel occupancy actually increased in 2024 compared to 2023 despite the stricter rules.

“We are going to keep people safe,” Meiner said. “Law and order is the number one priority in our city. There is no compromising on that.”

