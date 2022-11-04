Melkoy Mason: From humble beginnings in Jamaica to successful real estate agent in South Florida

For Jamaican Melkoy Mason, a star real estate agent serving South Florida, it all comes back to family. Family is the foundational piece along a journey that started with humble beginnings in Jamaica, to where he is today – a successful buyer, seller and investor in Florida real estate.

An ode to his mother

Mason’s mother means the world to him. While growing up in Jamaica, his mother, a single parent, made sure her children never went to bed hungry. In many ways, Mason says what pushes him is the drive to repay her in full. “I remember at twelve my little sister was born at that time, and my mom got fired from her job when my sister was sick with asthma. She took time off, and they fired her. I told her not to worry; that one day I was going to take care of her,” he reflects.

Thrust into the position of the man of the house before he even got too high school, Mason has always pushed for excellence. He was the head boy at the Central Branch All-Age School. At Dunoon Technical, he was part of the triple title-winning soccer team at the tender age of 15. By 18, he was the primary breadwinner in the family, splitting time between amateur club soccer and working at a veterinary clinic in Kingston.

Migrating to Florida

- Advertisement -

Mason migrated to Florida in his early twenties, and for a bit considered professional soccer as a career path. However, it proved impossible to balance earning an income and taking time off for tryouts and training. Even an ocean away from his family, he was still the main breadwinner for his family in Jamaica, sending money as often as he could.

The pivot to real estate was serendipitous. A chance encounter with an acquaintance at the gym nudged Mason towards becoming a real estate agent on account of him being a “people person.” From the outside it might seem risky, throwing yourself into a role that was not even on the radar before a fortuitous exchange. But, Mason learned from early on that he had to adapt to life in America quickly. “The challenges here are very different from Jamaica,” he explains. “You’re on your own in America, and everything moves at a faster pace.”

Finding Success

That was in 2009. Thirteen years later, and not only is Mason still passionate about real estate, but he also built a thriving career. “2022 has been my best year. It keeps getting better and better for me,” he gushes. He admits that it has been a constant fight to get to where he is now. A homeowner and father in his own right, he precariously balances machine-like productivity with being a family man. “I always wanted to create some form of stability for myself and my family,” he reasons.

Finding that balance has provided a different, complementary focus to his professional drive. He recalls starting a tax preparatory office in 2012. He pursued the venture for six years and it consumed all of his free time. It was exhausting, but not worthless, coagulating a mantra he sticks by today: “If I don’t love it, I give it up,” he says.

It’s hard not to hang on to Mason’s every word as he imparts a bit of advice to the younger generation dreaming of climbing the ladder of success. “It’s not going to come easy,” he advises. “Continue to push and keep the focus. Surround yourself with great people and greatness will follow you.”

For Mason, even here it comes back to his mother. “She would often say, show me your company, and I’ll tell you who you are.”





