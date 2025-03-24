South Florida News

Massive Miami-Dade wildfire 80% contained, major roads reopen

By Sheri-kae McLeod

Firefighters have made significant progress in containing a massive wildfire in Southwest Miami-Dade, with officials confirming on Monday that the blaze is now 80% contained.

Known as the “344 Fire,” the wildfire erupted on March 13 and has since scorched more than 26,000 acres. The Florida Forest Service (FFS) reported that two key routes—U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road—have been reopened, allowing smoother travel for residents and commuters while crews continue to battle the flames.

“Two vital routes for South Florida drivers, U.S. 1 & Card Sound Road, are now open as firefighters continue to battle the ‘344 Fire’ in South Miami-Dade County,” FFS announced on social media, noting the fire had reached approximately 26,719 acres.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had previously declared the fire under control on Sunday, but officials remain on high alert as firefighters work to fully extinguish the blaze.

“We’ve made a lot of progress,” said Ludie Bond of the Florida Forest Service over the weekend. “We have more boots on the ground, with additional strike teams from North and Central Florida assisting in firefighting efforts.”

The Florida Department of Transportation also took proactive measures, updating electronic billboards along U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road to keep drivers informed about the evolving situation.

Despite the wildfire, events at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, including the NASCAR Cup Series, proceeded without disruption.

Authorities in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys continue to urge residents to stay alert to changing conditions and to take precautions if they experience respiratory issues due to lingering smoke.

