JWOF hosts 12th annual Women’s Empowerment Conference

The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) will host its 12th Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Held in honor of International Women’s Day, the event will spotlight the achievements and influence of Jamaican women under the theme “HERitage: Celebrating the Jamaican Woman.”

A powerful lineup of speakers & honorees

The conference will bring together a distinguished group of Jamaican women who have made significant contributions in their fields:

Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman – Chief of Defence Staff, Jamaica Defence Force; the first woman to hold this position, leading with excellence and innovation.

Fae Ellington, CD – Veteran broadcaster, media icon, and cultural ambassador.

Etana – Grammy-nominated reggae singer, songwriter, and advocate for women’s empowerment.

Shani McGraham-Shirley – Entrepreneur and wellness advocate dedicated to self-care and well-being.

Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson – Author, podcaster, and TV presenter, who will serve as the event’s host.

Empowerment, culture & giving back at JWOF

In addition to inspiring talks and networking opportunities, the conference will feature a vibrant vendor showcase, a celebration of Jamaican culture, and the awarding of multiple $5,000 scholarships to deserving students.

JWOF President Aisha Rainford emphasized the event’s significance, stating: “International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of Jamaican women globally. This conference is not just about recognizing their contributions but also about empowering the next generation through education, mentorship, and community engagement.”

Proceeds from the event will support JWOF initiatives, including scholarships and the construction of a transition home for abused and abandoned girls at Melody House Girls Home in Jamaica.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.JamaicanWomenOfFlorida.com or purchase tickets at WEC2025.EVENTBRITE.COM.