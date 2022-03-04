Jamaican Woman Sentenced to 14 Years in US Federal Prison

A Jamaican woman living in Florida will serve 14 years in prison for laundering money for an international cocaine ring that distributed the illegal drug by mail in Western Pennsylvania.

A US District Judge ordered the woman, 54-year-old Marcia Cunningham, to serve 178 months in federal prison for violations of money laundering and narcotics laws.

She had pleaded guilty to the charges during a previous hearing.

The Jamaican woman has been linked to a cocaine ring run by Hector Forbes of California.

Forbes who pleaded guilty in 2020 is awaiting sentencing.

According to the police, Forbes’ operations arranged for the importation of cocaine from Mexico. The cocaine was then distributed through the mail to customers.

Cunningham’s role was to launder the proceeds.

According to the criminal investigation division of the Internal Revenue Service, the Jamaican set up a post office box using fake identification and used dozens of bank accounts to take in drug money and then used it to buy cars, property, jewelry, and other items to support her lavish lifestyle.

She also arranged to use drug money to buy assets in Jamaica where she hoped to return to live.

Prosecutors said Cunningham is not a U.S. citizen and is likely to be deported to Jamaica after serving her prison term.