Hollywood Community Court marks 600 hearings in first year of service

Hollywood Community Court
Judge Corey A. Cawthon and Hollywood Police Officer Dwayne Chung,
By Jovani Davis

Hollywood Community Court, a specialized court designed to offer alternatives to jail for low-level misdemeanors while connecting homeless individuals with support services, has reached its one-year milestone.

Established in January 2024 through a $532,305 federal grant, the court has served more than 330 individuals, including over 30 families, and has conducted more than 600 hearings. The program has also celebrated nine graduations, marking a collective 37 years of homelessness overcome by participants now off the streets.

“Community Court represents an opportunity to address the challenges surrounding homelessness,” said Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon, who presides over the court. “It enables and empowers those experiencing homelessness to take back control of their lives, get off the street, and give back through service to the community.”

In recognition of the court’s impact, the City of Hollywood issued a proclamation on February 19, highlighting how the initiative has strengthened community cohesion while promoting public safety and social justice.

Hollywood Community Court convenes every other Tuesday at The Caring Place, 2056 Scott Street. The initiative is part of a broader effort under the 17th Judicial Circuit, which also oversees the Fort Lauderdale Community Court (established in 2019) and Pompano Community Court (established in 2022).

Participants in the program receive housing, substance abuse treatment, mental health services, and other social support through partnerships with local community-based organizations. The Broward Sheriff’s Office also provides community service opportunities. Those who successfully complete court-ordered requirements can have their misdemeanor cases dismissed while gaining access to essential services.

The Hollywood Community Court program is a collaboration between the 17th Judicial Circuit and the City of Hollywood, demonstrating a commitment to addressing homelessness through rehabilitation rather than incarceration.

