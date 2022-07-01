Governor DeSantis Signs Miya’s Law to Strengthen Renter Safety in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed “Miya’s Law” to strengthen residential tenant safety measures in Florida, following the death of Caribbean-American teen, Miya Marcano.

The new law includes requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours.

“Every tenant deserves to be safe in their own home,” said Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed the bill on June 27.

“By signing this legislation, we are making it safer to live in a rental unit and giving renters more peace of mind in their homes. Miya’s death was a tragedy, and our prayers continue to be with the Marcano family. I am proud to act on their behalf to help prevent a tragedy like that from happening to another Florida tenant.”

Miya’s family and Florida lawmakers pushed for the bill following the death of the 19-year-old Valencia College student in September 2021.

Investigators said an Arden Villas Apartments’ maintenance worker Armando Caballero used a master key fob to get into her apartment then abducted her. Marcano’s body was found in Orlando a week after she was reported missing.

According to her family, Cabellero had also expressed a romantic interest in the young student but was rebuffed. They also accused the apartment’s management of not taking Miya’s complaints about Cabellero seriously.

Miya, the daughter of popular Trinidadian South Florida DJ, Marlon Marcano (DJ EternalVibes), was a resident and an employee at the apartment complex.

Miya’s law directs landlords or licensees of transient and non-transient apartments to require all employees undergo a background screening as a condition of employment. A person may be disqualified from employment if he/she has been found guilty of certain offenses involving violence and disregard for safety.

Apartments will also be required to maintain a log accounting for the issuance and return of all keys and establish policies for their issuance, return, and storage. The apartment’s key log and background screenings will be subject to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s annual inspection of apartments.

Additionally, the bill changes the requirement for ‘reasonable notice’ for entry of a unit for maintenance and repairs from 12 hours to 24 hours’ notice. The bill also prohibits operators of public lodging establishments from offering hourly rates for an accommodation.