April 26 Declared “Miya Marcano Day” in Pembroke Pines

The family of late Caribbean-American South Florida teen Miya Marcano was recognized by city officials in Pembroke Pines, with a special declaration.

City officials presented the key to the city of Pembroke Pines to her family this week in honor of her. Mayor of Pembroke Pines Frank Ortis also declared April 26, what would have been Miya’s 20th birthday, as Miya Marcano Day in the city.

Miya was a South Florida native who graduated from Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines.

The 19-year-old was a student at Valencia College in Orlando at the time of her murder. According to official police reports, the teen was likely killed by a maintenance worker at the complex where she worked and lived. Reports say he gained access to her apartment by using a master key.

In March, Florida legislators passed “Miya’s Law”, a bill mandating stronger protections for tenants.

The bill, which was passed unanimously by the Senate on March 11, requires property owners and building managers to conduct background checks for all prospective employees.

According to the official website of the Miya Marcano Foundation, the law also places limitations on the use of master keys by building employees “to ensure the protection of all tenants, and aid in strengthening the relationship between landlords and tenants.” The bill had also been passed unanimously by the House of Representatives on March 10.

Following the passing of the bill, Miya’s father, Marlon Marcano (known among the Caribbean community as DJ EternalVibes) thanked lawmakers.

“The past few months have been unbelievable, to say the least. What my family and I have been going through, words can never explain. We send a special heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you. Miya is my world. She’s my baby girl, and I know today that she is smiling,” he said while speaking to reporters.

State Senator Linda Stewart, the bill’s lead sponsor, said she and her colleagues want to ensure that what happened to Miya does not happen again.