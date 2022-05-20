fbpx
Florida Teen wearing earbuds hit by train while walking on tracks

Passenger Rail Station (File Photo)
By Santana Salmon

A 14-year-old Florida girl was critically injured when a train struck her as she walked along the tracks, police said.

The conductor told a 911 dispatcher that the train hit a “juvenile trespasser” on the tracks Monday afternoon, according to Edgewater police.

The impact threw the teen into a wooded area. She was airlifted to a hospital in nearby Daytona Beach with injuries to her legs, authorities said.

Members of the girl’s family told FOX 35 in Orlando that they believe she was wearing earbuds and didn’t hear the train, which approached from behind in the same direction in which she was walking.

The girl was in a coma at the hospital, her aunt told the television station.

The girl had told her mother she was going to a park to meet friends on Monday afternoon, the aunt said. The family believes she turned around when she realized her friends were not there and was walking along the tracks with her earbuds in.

The train’s conductor saw the girl turn around and try to jump off the tracks, but she did not make it in time, the aunt told the television station.

 

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

