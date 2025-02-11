South Florida News

Florida Panthers honors Jamaican-American Broward Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis

Alexandra P. Davis
By Sheri-kae McLeod

In celebration of Black History Month, the Florida Panthers have launched their fourth season of their ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series, presented by Amazon, honoring South Florida community members like Broward County District 7 Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis who go above and beyond in their respective fields.

Recognizing individuals from diverse sectors—including business, education, healthcare, and the arts—the series highlights the invaluable contributions of Black leaders dedicated to making a difference.

Among this year’s distinguished honorees is Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis. Commissioner Davis was recognized during the Panthers’ Black History Night, held on February 8 at Amerant Bank Arena, where all honorees were celebrated for their impactful community work.

Commissioner Davis has been a trailblazer in preserving and promoting Black history and Caribbean culture in Broward County. She led the charge in celebrating Black History Month and Reggae Month, coining the phrase “Black History Meets Reggae” to emphasize the deep-rooted connection between African and Caribbean heritage.

She made history by being the first to be an official partner with Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, making the City of Miramar the first to formally celebrate Reggae Month outside of Jamaica. Her passion for cultural enrichment led her to establish Caribefest, Inc. in 2003, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting Caribbean unity and heritage in Miramar.

She also launched the Afro-Caribbean Festival during Black History Month, providing a platform to showcase the profound contributions of Caribbean culture to the broader Black experience. Commissioner Davis also spearheaded the Art in Public Places initiative, which led to the installation of the first-ever sculpture of Jamaican track legend Usain Bolt in the United States—a landmark moment in cultural representation.

Through her visionary leadership, Commissioner Alexandra Davis has profoundly shaped Broward County’s cultural landscape, fostering greater appreciation, representation, and celebration of Black and Caribbean heritage.

