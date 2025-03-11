Florida lawmakers could ban full-day cellphone use in schools

Florida lawmakers are considering a major change to cellphone policies in schools, with two proposed bills aiming to prohibit phone use throughout the entire school day. If passed, the legislation would expand current restrictions that already ban cellphone use during class time.

Senate Bill 1296 proposes a pilot program that would roll out in six school districts, testing the impact of a full-day ban. Lawmakers would then review the results and report back by December 2026. Meanwhile, House Bill 949 suggests a similar approach but includes a provision requiring schools to designate specific areas where students can use their devices. Both bills allow exceptions for students with disabilities, English language learners, medical emergencies, and natural disasters.

The proposed ban has sparked mixed reactions among parents and educators. Supporters believe that removing cellphone access during the school day will reduce distractions, curb cyberbullying, and improve students’ focus. Critics, however, argue that students need direct communication with their parents in case of emergencies.

The debate is unfolding as districts across South Florida reassess their approach to cellphone use. Last year, Broward County implemented a strict electronic device ban following a statewide law that took effect in July 2023. The policy allows teachers to set aside designated areas for device use and permits cellphone access for educational purposes at their discretion.

A survey conducted in November by the Broward County School Board revealed divided opinions on the policy’s effectiveness. Among the 27,000 students surveyed, nearly half strongly opposed the restrictions, while a majority of the 40,000 parents who responded supported the ban—though many disagreed with restricting cellphone use during lunch breaks.

Since full enforcement of the policy began in Broward in August 2024, violations have resulted in parent meetings, verbal warnings, device confiscation, and in some cases, student suspensions for repeated offenses. At the end of last year, the school board said it was reassessing its ban.

As state lawmakers debate the potential benefits and drawbacks of a full-day ban, the discussion highlights the ongoing struggle between maintaining student engagement and ensuring safety. The final decision will shape how Florida schools handle technology, discipline, and student well-being in the years to come.