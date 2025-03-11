South Florida News

Florida lawmakers could ban full-day cellphone use in schools

florida schools cellphone ban
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Florida lawmakers are considering a major change to cellphone policies in schools, with two proposed bills aiming to prohibit phone use throughout the entire school day. If passed, the legislation would expand current restrictions that already ban cellphone use during class time.

Senate Bill 1296 proposes a pilot program that would roll out in six school districts, testing the impact of a full-day ban. Lawmakers would then review the results and report back by December 2026. Meanwhile, House Bill 949 suggests a similar approach but includes a provision requiring schools to designate specific areas where students can use their devices. Both bills allow exceptions for students with disabilities, English language learners, medical emergencies, and natural disasters.

The proposed ban has sparked mixed reactions among parents and educators. Supporters believe that removing cellphone access during the school day will reduce distractions, curb cyberbullying, and improve students’ focus. Critics, however, argue that students need direct communication with their parents in case of emergencies.

The debate is unfolding as districts across South Florida reassess their approach to cellphone use. Last year, Broward County implemented a strict electronic device ban following a statewide law that took effect in July 2023. The policy allows teachers to set aside designated areas for device use and permits cellphone access for educational purposes at their discretion.

A survey conducted in November by the Broward County School Board revealed divided opinions on the policy’s effectiveness. Among the 27,000 students surveyed, nearly half strongly opposed the restrictions, while a majority of the 40,000 parents who responded supported the ban—though many disagreed with restricting cellphone use during lunch breaks.

Since full enforcement of the policy began in Broward in August 2024, violations have resulted in parent meetings, verbal warnings, device confiscation, and in some cases, student suspensions for repeated offenses. At the end of last year, the school board said it was reassessing its ban.

As state lawmakers debate the potential benefits and drawbacks of a full-day ban, the discussion highlights the ongoing struggle between maintaining student engagement and ensuring safety. The final decision will shape how Florida schools handle technology, discipline, and student well-being in the years to come.

More Stories

south florida primary election voting Municipal elections

Today is Election Day in Broward and Palm Beach Counties

Residents in 17 cities, towns, and villages across Broward and Palm Beach counties are heading to the polls today to cast their votes in...
BSO broward sheriff's office

Former Broward Sheriff’s deputy charged for alleged student abuse

A former Broward Sheriff’s deputy, fired amid excessive force allegations two years ago, is now facing criminal charges for allegedly abusing a student at...
Georgia Jones Ayers Middle

Miami-Dade Schools unveils high-tech innovation space at Georgia Jones Ayers Middle

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has transformed the media center at Georgia Jones Ayers Middle School into a cutting-edge innovation space, providing students with...
Jamaican Women of Florida president

Jamaican Women of Florida announces new leadership for 2025-2026

The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) has announced its newly elected Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term, ushering in a dynamic leadership team...
Joe Scott Broward Supervisor of Elections

Broward Supervisor of Elections urges all eligible voters to participate in March 11 municipal elections

Voters in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Sea Ranch Lakes will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, to...
Miami-Dade launches telehealth program

Miami-Dade launches telehealth program for students amid measles concerns

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has launched a new telehealth program aimed at improving students' overall well-being, providing every student with access to a...
Pompano Beach school principal charged with impersonating an officer receives bail

Criminal charge dropped against Broward principal accused of impersonating officer

A criminal charge against Broward County principal Dr. Karlton Odell Johnson has been dropped after he was arrested in January for allegedly impersonating a...
DMV Miami

Florida lawmakers to invest millions to address DMV wait times in Broward and Miami-Dade

Florida lawmakers are moving forward with plans to allocate millions of dollars to address the persistent issues of long wait times and canceled appointments...
fraud COVID-19 relief programs

Two Miami residents plead guilty to COVID-19 relief programs fraud

Two Miami public servants have pled guilty to federal charges for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs. Angelo Stephen, a Federal Bureau of Prisons Correctional Officer, admitted...
Family Action Network Movement miami women

Miami women unite to support immigrant community ahead of International Women’s Day

Ahead of International Women’s Day, a coalition of women from diverse backgrounds in Miami will gather to demand protection for the city’s immigrant community...

