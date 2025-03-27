South Florida News

Father identified as suspect in Pembroke Park mass shooting

Pembroke Park apartment shooting
Pembroke Park apartment. Photo: AP/Souh Florida Sun Sentinel
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A devastating act of domestic violence claimed the lives of a mother and three of her children Wednesday night in Pembroke Park, with authorities identifying the suspect as the father of the two youngest victims.

Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard at approximately 7:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting.

According to officials, 34-year-old Stephen McKenzie opened fire on a mother and her four children. The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Julie Cruz and three of her children: 11-year-old Xion Solomon, 2-year-old Nova McKenzie, and 2-year-old Emery McKenzie. All four were fatally struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that both Nova and Emery were McKenzie’s children.

“At approximately 7:30 p.m., we received 911 calls reporting a shooting at this location,” said Claudinne Caro of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Pembroke Park PD officers located a woman and three children inside an apartment. They were all pronounced deceased due to gunshot wounds. They also located a man and another child also injured from gunshot wounds.”

The surviving child, 8-year-old Phiinyx Solomon, was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

McKenzie was also transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition and is currently in custody.

“The child remains in serious condition. That man is in critical condition. At this hour, BSO Homicide Unit detectives have identified that man as the suspect, as the shooter,” Caro said.

Authorities have classified the shooting as a domestic violence incident. Pembroke Park Police confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. Detectives urge anyone with information to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

This tragedy comes just weeks after another domestic violence-related triple homicide in Tamarac, underscoring the growing concern about domestic violence-related homicides in South Florida.

Help for domestic violence victims

For those experiencing domestic violence or who know someone who may be in danger, resources are available:

  • Women in Distress of Broward County: (954) 761-1133 (24-Hour Crisis Hotline) | www.womenindistress.org
  • Florida Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-500-1119
  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) | www.thehotline.org
  • Broward County Family Success Centers: Provides assistance with counseling and emergency shelter.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

 

