Four dead, including three children, in domestic shooting in Pembroke Park

A tragic shooting at an apartment complex in Pembroke Park on Wednesday night left four people dead, including three children, and two others injured. The shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the Sundrift Apartments, located at 3181 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman, an infant, and two toddlers dead in a fourth-floor apartment. A man and a 10-year-old girl were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, in critical condition, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, while the girl, listed in serious condition, was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

According to authorities, the suspect, who was also the shooter, took his own life after killing the woman and three children. Witnesses and neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from the fourth floor of the building, with one resident, Angel Aquino, recalling hearing “eight shots” before seeing police and emergency responders arrive.

Authorities described the shooting as a domestic violence incident, and Pembroke Park Police confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, and detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, but local residents were visibly shaken by the tragedy. At one point, a woman was seen running toward the complex screaming, “That’s my daughter,” as she was stopped by a deputy and held as she cried.

The fatal shooting comes weeks after a triple murder in Tamarac last month that was also a result of domestic violence that escalated. Several BSO deputies were placed on leave following investigations into that incident.

The shooting has left the community in shock, and law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.