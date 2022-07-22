Disagreement on LGBTQ Stance Divides Florida’s United Methodist Church

More than 100 churches in Florida are attempting to leave the United Methodist Church (UMC). The congregations joined together to sue the Florida Conference in an effort to quit the Methodist organization with their church properties, without having to pay a significant departure fee.

The announcement of the intent to leave was made earlier this year in May, when the conservative Methodist group, the Wesleyan Covenant Association revealed that over 100 churches representing around 20% of the member churches, were planning to leave. Conflict over United Methodist clergy marrying lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) couples and ordaining LGBTQ individuals as clergy in the church is the primary cause for the division among the organization’s members.

The UMC is requiring the payment from departing members based on a trust clause adopted by the UMC and its predecessors in the 18th century, which states that all church property is held in trust for the entire denomination.

- Advertisement -

The lawsuit led by chief plaintiff, Grace United Methodist Church, has been filed alleging that the Florida Conference has taken a position of entitlement to the church’s property which was owned and purchased before the UMC existed. The churches are requesting that the Court declare this trust clause “illegal on its face” or grant the congregations the right to cancel the trust so that the churches can leave with their properties. In addition, the complaint accuses Florida Conference Bishop Kenneth Carter of breaking the UMC’s Book of Discipline by failing to censure an openly homosexual bishop and a liberal reverend in St. Petersburg, Florida.

In his defense, Carter has asserted in a written statement that the “doctrinal standards” have not changed and will not change, even as we continue on a journey to be a church that serves all people.” He went on to emphasize the damage the breakaway would cause, “We ask that, despite their haste, these groups seeking to break away live up to the responsibilities established by the General Conference in 2019, and that they not cause pain, damage or disparage other United Methodist churches, other members in their churches or other pastors, or the Conference,” he said.

As an alternative to the UMC, the departing congregations plan to affiliate with the newly launched Global Methodist Church. Following repeated postponement of a proposal to separate the denomination, the Global Methodist Church was established this year. Over 100 churches and several hundred clergy are now part of the organization.