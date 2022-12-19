BSO detectives make arrest in coffee bar armed robbery, attempted murder

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have made an arrest in an armed robbery and shooting that occurred at the Clutch Coffee Bar in Cooper City Sunday morning. Detectives arrested Jason J. Butler at a residence in Cooper City following a day-long investigation.

According to reports at approximately 9:13 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting and an armed robbery at the Coffee Bar located at 9630 Stirling Road in Cooper City. BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded. On scene, deputies located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to detectives, the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect walked into the business with a weapon and demanded money. He then fired his weapon at the victim and fled on foot.

BSO’s Robbery and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene, as well as BSO’s V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) and TITAN (Threat Intervention Tactics Analytics Network) units.

Detectives said they carefully canvassed the area, spoke to witnesses, and reviewed surveillance video. Through their investigation, they were able to determine that Butler was the suspect, and after committing the crime, he fled to a residence located at 4001 N.W. 92nd Ave., just a few blocks from the coffee shop.

Sunday evening, BSO detectives, Cooper City District deputies, SWAT and VIPER units served a search warrant at the residence and located Butler inside. A search of the residence revealed a firearm and extended magazine that Butler was seen carrying at the time of the incident.

Butler was arrested for attempted murder and robbery with a firearm. He was transported to the Broward County Main Jail.