Broward Supervisor of Elections urges all eligible voters to participate in March 11 municipal elections

Joe Scott Broward Supervisor of Elections
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Voters in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Sea Ranch Lakes will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, to elect their local government representatives in the Broward County municipal elections.

Joe Scott, Supervisor of Elections, urged residents to make their voices heard.

“I encourage all eligible voters in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Sea Ranch Lakes to participate in their municipal elections. These elections are just as critical as any other because they determine the leadership that will shape the future of their communities,” Scott said.

Read: Caribbean National Weekly endorses three candidates for Miramar City Commission: Yvette Colbourne (Seat 2 – incumbent), Carson “Eddy” Edwards (Seat 4), and Avril Cherasard (Seat 3).

Key Information for Voters

  • Election Day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Polling Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Precinct Information: Voters can find their assigned precincts by visiting BrowardVotes.gov.
  • Voter ID Requirements: Florida law mandates that voters present a picture ID with a signature at polling places. Acceptable IDs must be current and cannot be expired. A complete list of valid IDs is available on the BrowardVotes website.

Election Results will begin streaming at 7:00 p.m. on election night at BrowardVotes.gov and will be updated frequently until all precincts have reported.

Vote-by-Mail Ballots:

  • Must be received by the Supervisor of Elections by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
  • Voters who still have their Vote-by-Mail ballots on Election Day can drop them off at a Dropbox located at one of the Supervisor of Elections Branch Offices until 7:00 p.m.
  • Ballots must be signed by the voter in the designated space marked with a red X.

For additional information on voter registration, requesting Vote-by-Mail ballots for future elections, or updating voter status, visit BrowardVotes.gov. Residents can also follow @BrowardVotes on Instagram, Facebook, and Nextdoor for updates.

