Broward State Attorney launches online public records request system

Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Residents of Broward County now have a more efficient way to access public records, thanks to a newly launched online portal by the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

The system, powered by GovQA, streamlines the process of submitting requests and tracking them in real time.

State Attorney Harold Pryor announced the launch, emphasizing that the portal is designed to improve transparency and accessibility for the public.

Residents seeking case files, arrest records, court documents, plea agreements, and other legal documents can now make their requests online without having to visit the office in person.

The portal allows users to create a login to track their requests and receive records electronically. If there are any associated fees, users will be notified in advance and can make payments via credit card, check, money order, or cash. The office has pledged to process requests as quickly as possible, with turnaround times varying based on the volume and complexity of the request.

For Broward residents, this digital upgrade means greater convenience and faster access to important information. Whether they need legal documents for personal matters, journalism, or advocacy, the new system eliminates paperwork and long wait times. It also aligns with broader efforts to modernize government services and increase public engagement.

Residents can access the portal through the Broward State Attorney’s website to submit a request today.

 

