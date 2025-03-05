Broward man set to face murder charges for Tamarac triple murder

The man accused of the Tamarac triple murder is expected to be formally charged with murder after fatally shooting his estranged wife, her father, and their neighbor last month.

Nathan Gingles, 43, faces multiple charges following the killings, including the kidnapping of his four-year-old daughter, Seraphine Gingles, which led to a statewide Amber Alert.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), the deadly incident occurred on the morning of February 16, 2025, outside the home of Mary Gingles, 34, in Tamarac. Gingles allegedly first shot and killed her father, David Ponzer, 64, as he sat on the back patio. He then chased Mary as she fled to the neighbor’s home, where both she and neighbor Andrew Ferrin, 36, were shot and killed. Gingles fled the scene with his daughter but was later found at a Walmart in North Lauderdale with the child, who was unharmed.

Despite multiple reports of domestic violence by Mary Gingles against her estranged husband, law enforcement failed to take decisive action before the killings. Mary Gingles had obtained several protective orders, and court records show she had repeatedly warned authorities that her husband’s access to weapons and violent behavior made her fear for her life. A restraining order issued in February 2024 led to the seizure of over 40 firearms from Gingles’ home, but deputies failed to confiscate his weapons again after a second order of protection was granted in December.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, after reviewing BSO’s handling of the case, suspended ten deputies and demoted one captain for failing to act on previous complaints and for their poor response to the February incident.

In December 2024, authorities had an opportunity to arrest Gingles following another domestic violence complaint but did not pursue it. Tony has described the department’s response as “piss-poor” and emphasized that further disciplinary measures would be taken.

Gingles is now facing charges for the murder of Mary Gingles, David Ponzer, and Andrew Ferrin. Investigators also plan to charge him with kidnapping, stemming from his abduction of his young daughter. The weapon believed to have been used in the killings, a Black Sig Sauer P320 handgun, was among the many firearms seized in 2024 after a restraining order was granted against Gingles, according to the Miami Herald.

The case has prompted renewed discussions about law enforcement’s handling of domestic violence cases, particularly the enforcement of protective orders and the seizure of firearms from individuals with a history of violence.

Gingles is set to be formally charged on Wednesday for the Tamarac triple murder, and the investigation continues as authorities review how to better prevent future domestic violence-related killings.