Two more BSO deputies suspended amid fallout from Tamarac triple murder

Two additional Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies have been suspended as scrutiny intensifies over the agency’s handling of a triple murder in Tamarac and broader investigative failures.

The latest suspensions, confirmed Wednesday, involve Sergeant Matt Patten and Sergeant Victor Carrasquillo, both longtime deputies assigned to BSO’s Oakland Park district. Some eight other deputies have been suspended for failing to respond adequately to domestic violence calls leading up to the killings. Additionally, Tamarac Captain Jemeriah Cooper was demoted to deputy on Wednesday.

Sheriff Gregory Tony ordered the suspensions following an initial review that found multiple failures in addressing prior complaints against the suspect of the Feb. 16 murder, Nathan Gingles.

Gingles, 43, is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife, Mary Gingles, 34, her father, David Ponzer, 64, and neighbor Andrew Ferrin, 36, before fleeing with his 4-year-old daughter, Seraphine Gingles. Authorities later found the child unharmed.

The killings took place outside Mary Gingles’ home in the early morning hours. Investigators say Nathan Gingles first shot Ponzer while he was having coffee on the back patio. With his daughter in tow, he then chased Mary Gingles as she ran to Ferrin’s house for refuge. Both were shot and killed inside before Gingles fled with the child.

Court records show that in the months leading up to the tragedy, Mary Gingles made multiple reports to law enforcement about domestic violence incidents involving her husband. She secured several restraining orders, yet no decisive action was taken.

Sheriff Tony revealed that deputies had an opportunity to arrest Gingles in December following a domestic violence complaint but failed to do so.

Calling BSO’s response “piss-poor,” Tony initially suspended seven deputies and warned of more disciplinary measures. “People will lose their job(s) over this,” he said.

He has since followed through on that promise, with additional suspensions and demotions now in effect.

The Tamarac community remains shaken by the killings, with residents gathering Tuesday for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims. City officials and faith leaders joined grieving loved ones, paying tribute and calling for systemic reform in handling domestic violence cases.

As of Wednesday, Nathan Gingles remains in custody at the BSO Main Jail, facing multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree murder.