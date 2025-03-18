South Florida News

Broward high school basketball coach accused of sexual relationship with minor

Broward high school coach
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A basketball coach at the Nova High School in Broward County was released from jail over the weekend following his arrest on charges related to an alleged sexual relationship with a minor, authorities said.

Dequan Andre Sierra, 29, of Hollywood, was taken into custody on Friday by deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Weston district, according to investigators.

BSO officials said deputies responded to a report of a “possible sexual battery involving a minor” shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, a 911 caller—identified as the victim’s father—reported finding his 17-year-old daughter in the back of a minivan with Sierra, stating that they were engaged in a sexual act. The vehicle was discovered just a block away from the caller’s home.

An arrest affidavit states that the victim told deputies she and Sierra engaged in sexual activity.

Sierra appeared in Broward bond court on Saturday, where a judge determined there was probable cause for his arrest and set his bond at $50,000, which he has since posted.

Jail records indicate Sierra faces charges of soliciting a minor as an authoritative figure and unlawful sexual activity with a person aged 16 or 17. Unlawful sexual activity with a minor (Florida Statute § 794.05) occurs when an adult 24 years or older engages in sexual activity with a 16 or 17-year-old, punishable as a second-degree felony with up to 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation, and a $10,000 fine.

According to Nova High School’s website, Sierra was employed as a school monitor and served as the boys’ basketball coach. Authorities have not confirmed whether the victim is a student at the school, which is located at 3600 College Ave. in Davie.

Detectives also confirmed that Sierra has a five-year-old child and is listed as a caretaker for a 16-year-old.

In response to the allegations, Broward County Public Schools issued a statement on Monday, stating:

“BCPS is deeply disturbed by the allegations and remains committed to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students. The employee in question will be reassigned away from the school and students – pending the outcome of the investigation – and will face termination if the allegations are substantiated.”

As a condition of his bond, Sierra has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or any minors.

 

