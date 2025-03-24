Broward Health CEO Shane Strum named one of the nation’s top health leaders

Broward Health President and CEO Shane Strum has been recognized as one of the nation’s top healthcare leaders in the prestigious Becker’s Hospital Review.

The accolade highlights Strum’s strategic leadership in overseeing one of the country’s 10 largest public healthcare systems, which includes five hospitals and more than 50 locations, supported by a workforce of 11,000 employees.

Broward Health, founded in 1938 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ranks among the 10 largest public healthcare systems in the United States. Nationally recognized for its focus on high-quality care for the residents of Broward County and beyond, Broward Health boasts five hospitals, two trauma centers, a dynamic academic partnership with Florida Atlantic University, was the county’s first statutory teaching hospital and has an ever-growing graduate medical education program. It includes more than 50 health centers and physician practices covering virtually every healthcare specialty.

Strum expressed gratitude for the recognition, crediting the entire Broward Health team for their dedication. “I am truly honored by this recognition, which reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire Broward Health team,” Strum said. “Together, we strive to provide exceptional care and to champion a healthier community.”

Under Strum’s leadership, Broward Health has seen significant financial improvements, including a 50% increase in net operating revenue and enhanced credit ratings from Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P. His tenure has also been marked by service expansions in cardiology and the launch of new residency programs, aimed at enhancing medical education and patient care.

Strum has played a key role in forging partnerships with Florida Atlantic University and the University of Florida, helping introduce academic medicine to Broward County. These collaborations aim to elevate both healthcare quality and educational opportunities in the region.

“What Shane has accomplished in such a short time is remarkable,” said Chris Pernicano, Chair of the North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. “All key indicators, such as increasing patient volumes, decreasing costs, and expanding service lines, point to a very bright future for Broward Health.”

In Fall 2024, Strum expanded his leadership by also taking on the role of Interim CEO for Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Florida, while continuing his duties at Broward Health. In this capacity, he has overseen the approval and construction of two new freestanding emergency departments and launched Better Together, a collaborative initiative with Broward Health designed to improve primary and maternal care across underserved areas of Broward County. The initiative has already garnered national attention as a model for addressing healthcare disparities.

Beyond his local impact, Strum serves as chair of the policy committee for America’s Essential Hospitals and sits on the board of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, as well as other nonprofit and economic development organizations. His contributions to the community have earned him multiple accolades, including induction into the Fort Lauderdale Walk of Fame in 2023 and repeated recognition as a South Florida Business Journal “Power Leader in Healthcare.”