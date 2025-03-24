South Florida News

Broward Health CEO Shane Strum named one of the nation’s top health leaders

Shane Strum Broward Health
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Broward Health President and CEO Shane Strum has been recognized as one of the nation’s top healthcare leaders in the prestigious Becker’s Hospital Review.

The accolade highlights Strum’s strategic leadership in overseeing one of the country’s 10 largest public healthcare systems, which includes five hospitals and more than 50 locations, supported by a workforce of 11,000 employees.

Broward Health, founded in 1938 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ranks among the 10 largest public healthcare systems in the United States. Nationally recognized for its focus on high-quality care for the residents of Broward County and beyond, Broward Health boasts five hospitals, two trauma centers, a dynamic academic partnership with Florida Atlantic University, was the county’s first statutory teaching hospital and has an ever-growing graduate medical education program. It includes more than 50 health centers and physician practices covering virtually every healthcare specialty.

Strum expressed gratitude for the recognition, crediting the entire Broward Health team for their dedication. “I am truly honored by this recognition, which reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire Broward Health team,” Strum said. “Together, we strive to provide exceptional care and to champion a healthier community.”

Under Strum’s leadership, Broward Health has seen significant financial improvements, including a 50% increase in net operating revenue and enhanced credit ratings from Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P. His tenure has also been marked by service expansions in cardiology and the launch of new residency programs, aimed at enhancing medical education and patient care.

- Advertisement -

Strum has played a key role in forging partnerships with Florida Atlantic University and the University of Florida, helping introduce academic medicine to Broward County. These collaborations aim to elevate both healthcare quality and educational opportunities in the region.

“What Shane has accomplished in such a short time is remarkable,” said Chris Pernicano, Chair of the North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. “All key indicators, such as increasing patient volumes, decreasing costs, and expanding service lines, point to a very bright future for Broward Health.”

In Fall 2024, Strum expanded his leadership by also taking on the role of Interim CEO for Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Florida, while continuing his duties at Broward Health. In this capacity, he has overseen the approval and construction of two new freestanding emergency departments and launched Better Together, a collaborative initiative with Broward Health designed to improve primary and maternal care across underserved areas of Broward County. The initiative has already garnered national attention as a model for addressing healthcare disparities.

Beyond his local impact, Strum serves as chair of the policy committee for America’s Essential Hospitals and sits on the board of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, as well as other nonprofit and economic development organizations. His contributions to the community have earned him multiple accolades, including induction into the Fort Lauderdale Walk of Fame in 2023 and repeated recognition as a South Florida Business Journal “Power Leader in Healthcare.”

 

More Stories

Woman-arrested-at-Miami-International-Airport-after-allegedly-making-bomb-threat

Dominican woman arrested at Miami Airport after alleged bomb threat

A Dominican Republic woman was arrested at Miami International Airport (MIA) on Sunday evening after allegedly making a false bomb threat, authorities said. Carmen Rosa...
USPS privatization

Protesters in Miramar join nationwide rallies against USPS privatization

Postal workers and their supporters gathered at a busy intersection in Miramar on Sunday, joining a nationwide movement to oppose a push toward the...
82562741007-miami-wildfire-march-19-2025

Massive Miami-Dade wildfire 80% contained, major roads reopen

Firefighters have made significant progress in containing a massive wildfire in Southwest Miami-Dade, with officials confirming on Monday that the blaze is now 80%...
Immigrants Florida

Cuban immigrants detained at South Florida ICE check-ins amid crackdown

Federal authorities in South Florida have recently detained at least 18 Cuban immigrants during scheduled immigration appointments, according to the Miami Herald, signaling a...
Broward salary BCPS

BCPS launches Small Business Certification Series to boost government contracting

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Small Business Certification Series, offering local entrepreneurs a valuable opportunity to...
Keon Hardemon Miami-dade

Miami-Dade nonprofits accuse Commissioner Keon Hardemon is blocking funding and housing projects

The Neighbors and Neighbors Association (NANA) and the Circle of Brotherhood, two prominent Miami-Dade nonprofit organizations, are calling out County Commissioner Keon Hardemon for...
DMV Miami

Miami-Dade officials uncover DMV appointment scalping scheme

Officials with the Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s Office have uncovered a widespread scheme in which appointment scalpers are profiting from selling Department of Motor Vehicles...
Broward students attack teacher

Two Broward students to be tried as adults after violent attack on teacher

Two Broward students accused of brutally attacking their teacher at Dillard High School will face charges as adults, following their arrests for the violent...
82562741007-miami-wildfire-march-19-2025

Miami wildfire 65 percent contained as of Saturday

Firefighters have made significant progress in containing a large wildfire in Southwest Miami-Dade that has been burning for over a week. Officially named the 344...
Broward County Transit Coree Cuff Lonergan

Broward County Transit CEO honored among COMTO’s Women Who Move the Nation

Coree Cuff Lonergan, CEO and General Manager of Broward County Transit (BCT), has been recognized as one of the distinguished recipients of the COMTO...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor Mckenzie

Jamaica’s CMO Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie appointed to CARPHA executive board

Skip to content