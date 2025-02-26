Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis has been recognized with the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor bestowed by the Biden Administration for her lifelong dedication to public service.

This distinguished award celebrates her efforts in uplifting residents and implementing impactful initiatives that have strengthened the City of Miramar and will continue benefiting Broward County.

The Jamaican-American commissioner has spearheaded numerous programs aimed at community welfare. She launched a Youth Apprenticeship program to provide young people with valuable work experience and introduced a groundbreaking initiative embedding a Police Social Worker within the department—the first of its kind in Florida— to address social issues more effectively. Additionally, she developed the Safe House program within the Fire Department to support victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Her leadership extends to various other community-driven efforts. She founded the “League of Clergy” to unite religious leaders, supported First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” initiative to combat childhood obesity, and launched a gun buyback program to enhance public safety. Commissioner Davis also organized programs that provide holiday meals for seniors and toys for children, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to supporting vulnerable populations.

A passionate advocate for cultural heritage and community development, Commissioner Davis initiated Miramar’s first Black History and Caribbean Heritage events, which have since become annual celebrations. She also championed the Art in Public Places initiative, leading to the installation of the first-ever sculpture of Jamaican track legend Usain Bolt in the United States—a significant milestone in cultural representation.

- Advertisement -

The award ceremony honored Commissioner Davis alongside other distinguished public servants. Reflecting on this recognition, she shared, “I am grateful to have received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Congratulations to all the other recipients of this prestigious award! ‘The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others’ — Mahatma Gandhi.”

Commissioner Alexandra Davis made history in Broward County last November when she was sworn in as Broward County Commissioner for District 7. A former Vice Mayor of Miramar, Davis’s unopposed election marked a major advancement in representation for one of Florida’s most diverse and culturally rich counties.

Through her unwavering dedication to public service, Commissioner Davis’s impact remains far-reaching, ensuring a brighter future for Broward County residents.