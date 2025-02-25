Broward County approves Monarch Hill landfill expansion near Coconut Creek

Broward County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve the expansion of the Monarch Hill landfill, despite strong opposition from local leaders and residents.

The decision, made during a county meeting, saw four related items pass with a 5-3 vote. Vice Mayor Mark Bogen and Commissioners Lamar Fisher and Alexandra Davis opposed the expansion.

The Monarch Hill landfill, often referred to locally as “Mount Trashmore,” is a 500-acre site that has been in operation since 1965. Located at 2700 Wiles Rd in Pompano Beach, it processes approximately 5,000 tons of post-recycled construction and demolition debris and bulk waste daily. As of July 2024, the site had an estimated six years of capacity remaining at current intake volumes and is no longer able to accept hurricane and storm debris.

Waste Management, the landfill’s operator, has been seeking to expand the facility both vertically and horizontally to extend its operational lifespan by 16 years. The approved expansion plan includes raising the landfill’s height from 225 feet to 325 feet—making it taller than Florida’s state Capitol—and expanding its footprint by 24 acres on land formerly occupied by a demolished incinerator. Experts warned that without expansion, the landfill would reach full capacity in just six years.

The decision has sparked significant backlash, particularly from leaders in Coconut Creek, who have vowed to pursue legal action in response. Back in November, Coconut Creek held a special session to oppose the expansion. Commissioner Joshua Rydell accused Waste Management of acting like “bullies” for allegedly pressuring the city to amend a prior settlement to avoid objecting to the proposal. Coconut Creek ultimately rejected the company’s efforts, instead choosing to align with Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach to challenge the expansion at the county level.

- Advertisement -

Opponents of the expansion cited concerns over air quality and persistent odors, arguing that alternative waste management solutions should be considered. However, Waste Management has defended the project, stating that without the expansion, Broward County’s daily 5,000 tons of waste would need to be trucked nearly 100 miles to Okeechobee. This shift, they say, would add 90,000 truckloads to major highways annually, generate 40,000 tons of emissions, and cost residents an estimated $40 million per year. Additionally, the landfill’s gas-to-energy plant, which powers about 9,000 homes daily, would be forced to shut down early if the expansion were not approved.

Despite ongoing opposition, supporters of the expansion argue that the plan provides a long-term solution for waste management in the county.