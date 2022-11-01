Brazen strong-arm robbery in North Lauderdale

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to locate two individuals wanted in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery in Lauderdale.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

According to the police report the incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, August 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. Surveillance video previously released to the public showed an unknown individual in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. The subject exits the car wearing a light-colored hat, shirt, and dark pants. A few minutes later, the person is seen approaching the victim from behind as she enters Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. The subject is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her, and fleeing the scene.

- Advertisement -

Through investigative methods, detectives located the Nissan and learned that 20-year-old Lamya Marie Fuller had taken the car from a relative one day prior to the strong-arm robbery being committed. Fuller is the last known person to have driven the vehicle, which is why investigators want to speak with her. She is listed as a person of interest. Detectives say Fuller also goes by the name of Alexa Garter and is known to stay at different motels.

Investigators have exhausted all leads and are asking anyone with information on Fuller’s whereabouts or the identity and location of the subject involved in the strong-arm robbery to contact BSO Robbery Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-5018 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000. An additional reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.