Another South Florida Congressional Seat to Become Vacant; Broward Commissioner Announces Bid

Another South Florida Congressional seat will open up following the announcement by Rep. Ted Deutch that he will leave Congress this fall.

In a statement last week, Deutch said he will not seek re-election and instead plans to become the CEO of the American Jewish Committee.

“After serving the public for more than 15 years, I have decided I will not seek re-election this November,” Deutch said in a statement.

The Democrat has represented Florida’s 22nd district, which covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties, for the last 12 years. His seat will be the second in South Florida to become vacant in the last two years. The untimely death of Rep. Alcee Hastings in 2021 had opened up the seat for Florida’s District 20. That seat was filled by Haitian-American Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who beat former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness to win the district.

Deutch is among three Florida Democratic incumbents who have announced they will be leaving Congress. Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Charlie Crist are also not returning.

One candidate has already announced his intentions for the South Florida seat. Newly appointed Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz announced his bid on Friday.

“In Congress, I will fight to guarantee access to the ballot box, protect social security and Medicare, work for real gun safety measures and fight for the safety and protection of the State of Israel,” Moskowitz said in a statement.

“I also look forward to working closely with the White House on its ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative to finally find a cure for the disease which has taken far too many good people from us, including my father.”

Moskowitz has served as director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. He became Broward County’s Commissioner for District 8 in January, replacing former Commissioner Barbara Sharief, who had resigned to run for Alcee Hasting’s seat.