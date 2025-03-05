South Florida News

33 Florida drug traffickers charged in major fentanyl and cocaine bust

By Joanne Clark

In a major operation targeting drug trafficking, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution (OSP) has announced charges against 33 drug traffickers involved in a large-scale fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine distribution ring operating throughout Hillsborough County.

The bust, which involved multiple law enforcement agencies, resulted in the seizure of more than 66 ounces of fentanyl, over 73 ounces of cocaine, and eight ounces of methamphetamine.

“This operation is a testament to the outstanding work of our law enforcement partners, who have taken enough fentanyl off the streets to potentially save the lives of over 900,000 Floridians,” said Attorney General Uthmeier. “This serves as a strong message to those who choose to sell poison: We will find you, and you will face the consequences.”

Fifteen defendants face charges of fentanyl trafficking or conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, while 19 others are charged with cocaine trafficking or conspiracy to traffic cocaine. Additional charges, including RICO violations, have been filed against several individuals. Three defendants are already incarcerated, and authorities are still pursuing additional suspects connected to the operation.

The investigation, a collaborative effort between the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), led to the disruption of a major drug trafficking network within the Tampa Bay area. The defendants range from alleged drug distributors to those involved in the coordination and facilitation of trafficking operations.

Among the defendants are individuals charged with the illegal use of communication devices to further their criminal activities, conspiracy to traffic in illegal drugs, and violations under Florida’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) Act. The full list of charged individuals includes:

  1. Edward James III – Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine and Fentanyl, RICO Violations
  2. Elias Rosario Negron – Trafficking in Cocaine, RICO Conspiracy
  3. Enid Torres Berrios – Cocaine Trafficking, RICO Charges
  4. Jose Alexie Santiago – Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine, Drug Possession
  5. Sidney Mandrell Hall – Cocaine Trafficking, Unlawful Use of a Communication Device … and many more.

Additionally, three defendants are currently at large and will be pursued by OSP.

“This operation was the result of months of diligent investigation and cooperation between our law enforcement partners,” said Attorney General Uthmeier. “It’s a reminder that drug traffickers are not safe in Florida — we will continue to work together to ensure that these individuals face justice and that our communities are protected from the devastating effects of illegal drugs.”

The OSP is responsible for prosecuting these cases, which are expected to be presented in the coming weeks.

More Stories

Woody Clermont 17th Judicial Circuit Broward

Woody Clermont becomes first Haitian American male judge appointed to 17th Judicial Circuit

Woody Clermont has made history as the first Haitian American male judge elected in Broward County. Clermont’s investiture ceremony took place on February 28, 2025,...
Tamarac triple murder

Broward man set to face murder charges for Tamarac triple murder

The man accused of the Tamarac triple murder is expected to be formally charged with murder after fatally shooting his estranged wife, her father,...
Miami Palmetto Senior High School

Measles case reported at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials confirmed Tuesday that a measles case has been reported at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, marking the first case...
broward schools superintendent howard hepburn

Broward County School Board approves $31M in salary increases for employees

At a Special School Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 4, the Broward County School Board unanimously approved salary increases for three key employee groups...
CTE Teacher of the Year Awards

BCPS announces winners of 2025 CTE Teacher of the Year Awards

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has announced the winners of the 3rd Annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year Awards, celebrating...
Lincoln Diaz-Balart

Cuban American Miami Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart dies at 70

Lincoln Diaz-Balart, a Cuban American politician who spent nearly two decades in the U.S. House of Representatives championing the cause of a free Cuba...
Martha Russ-Adams, Ellery Andrews, Jerry Hadley and Mary Russ Milligan. photo credit Michael Murphy Photography for History Fort Lauderdale

History Fort Lauderdale unveils ‘Roots of Resilience’ exhibit celebrating Black history in Broward County

Broward County's business, political, and community leaders gathered on February 19 to celebrate the grand opening of History Fort Lauderdale’s latest permanent exhibit, “Roots...
Broward County Gregory Tony

‘I didn’t sign up to be ICE,’ says Broward Sheriff on new immigration laws

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony made it clear that his deputies won't be expanding their role in immigration enforcement despite Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's...
Miami

Miami’s wages are growing faster than most major US cities

Living in Miami isn’t cheap, but a new study reveals that working in the Magic City might be more lucrative than you think. Between...
Miami Beach spring break

Miami Beach is no longer a carefree spring break hotspot

The days of Miami Beach being a carefree spring break playground are officially over. As March kicks off, city officials have rolled out a...

vybz kartel

Vybz Kartel adds second date at Barclays Center due to high...

