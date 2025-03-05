33 Florida drug traffickers charged in major fentanyl and cocaine bust

In a major operation targeting drug trafficking, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution (OSP) has announced charges against 33 drug traffickers involved in a large-scale fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine distribution ring operating throughout Hillsborough County.

The bust, which involved multiple law enforcement agencies, resulted in the seizure of more than 66 ounces of fentanyl, over 73 ounces of cocaine, and eight ounces of methamphetamine.

“This operation is a testament to the outstanding work of our law enforcement partners, who have taken enough fentanyl off the streets to potentially save the lives of over 900,000 Floridians,” said Attorney General Uthmeier. “This serves as a strong message to those who choose to sell poison: We will find you, and you will face the consequences.”

Fifteen defendants face charges of fentanyl trafficking or conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, while 19 others are charged with cocaine trafficking or conspiracy to traffic cocaine. Additional charges, including RICO violations, have been filed against several individuals. Three defendants are already incarcerated, and authorities are still pursuing additional suspects connected to the operation.

The investigation, a collaborative effort between the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), led to the disruption of a major drug trafficking network within the Tampa Bay area. The defendants range from alleged drug distributors to those involved in the coordination and facilitation of trafficking operations.

Among the defendants are individuals charged with the illegal use of communication devices to further their criminal activities, conspiracy to traffic in illegal drugs, and violations under Florida’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) Act. The full list of charged individuals includes:

Edward James III – Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine and Fentanyl, RICO Violations Elias Rosario Negron – Trafficking in Cocaine, RICO Conspiracy Enid Torres Berrios – Cocaine Trafficking, RICO Charges Jose Alexie Santiago – Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine, Drug Possession Sidney Mandrell Hall – Cocaine Trafficking, Unlawful Use of a Communication Device … and many more.

Additionally, three defendants are currently at large and will be pursued by OSP.

“This operation was the result of months of diligent investigation and cooperation between our law enforcement partners,” said Attorney General Uthmeier. “It’s a reminder that drug traffickers are not safe in Florida — we will continue to work together to ensure that these individuals face justice and that our communities are protected from the devastating effects of illegal drugs.”

The OSP is responsible for prosecuting these cases, which are expected to be presented in the coming weeks.