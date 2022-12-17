32-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Pompano Beach

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred earlier today in Pompano Beach.

According to reports at approximately 2:54 a.m., Friday, December 16, Broward County Regional Communications received a vehicle versus pedestrian call near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.

The on-scene preliminary investigation revealed Trevor Bryan was traveling eastbound in a 2018 Mercedes Benz on West Atlantic Boulevard in the far left inside lane. According to investigators, Christopher James ran across the roadway into the path of Bryan’s vehicle and was struck.

Paramedics transported James to Broward Health North to be treated for life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.