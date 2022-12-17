fbpx
spot_img
NewsLocal

32-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Pompano Beach

32-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Pompano Beach
By Santana Salmon

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred earlier today in Pompano Beach.

According to reports at approximately 2:54 a.m., Friday, December 16, Broward County Regional Communications received a vehicle versus pedestrian call near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.

The on-scene preliminary investigation revealed Trevor Bryan was traveling eastbound in a 2018 Mercedes Benz on West Atlantic Boulevard in the far left inside lane. According to investigators, Christopher James ran across the roadway into the path of Bryan’s vehicle and was struck.

- Advertisement -

Paramedics transported James to Broward Health North to be treated for life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.

 

 

Previous articleHaitian American Claudine Gay to be Harvard’s 1st Black president, 2nd woman

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Haitian American Claudine Gay to be Harvard's 1st Black president, 2nd woman

Haitian American Claudine Gay to be Harvard’s 1st Black president, 2nd...

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content