Broward detectives investigate death of man found on road in Pompano Beach

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are looking for witnesses who may have seen what occurred the night a man was found unresponsive on the roadway in Pompano Beach. The man died in hospital died ten days later.

According to the police report about 11:32 p.m. on Monday, October 3, BSO deputies in Pompano Beach responded to a call of a body in the middle of the road at Copans Road and North Federal Highway.

The victim, later identified as Michael Hagwood 65, was found unresponsive with no visible signs of trauma to his body. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and transported him to Broward Health North Hospital for treatment. On October 13, Hagwood was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The BSO is asking anyone with information about the circumstances that led to Hagwood being on the road to contact BSO Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4274 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.