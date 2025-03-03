South Florida NewsWomen in Focus

18 women honored in Broward County for Women’s History Month

Broward County Womens History
By Sheri-kae McLeod

In celebration of National Women’s History Month, the Broward County Commission on the Status of Women is honoring 18 remarkable women who embody this year’s theme, “Moving Forward Together: Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.”

These honorees will be featured throughout March in an exhibit at the lobby of Governmental Center East, located at 115 S. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale. Their achievements will also be showcased on the Commission’s website.

The list of honorees includes a diverse group of educators, healthcare professionals, nonprofit leaders, and community advocates. Among them are Natalia Allen, a public school teacher known for her innovative approach to teaching history and civics, and Monica Arroyo, founder of the Family Therapy Group of Weston, dedicated to providing compassionate mental health support.

Also recognized are Dr. Violina Bhattacharyya, a pediatric specialist with 24 years of experience, and Michelle Caba, a best-selling author and entrepreneur behind the Style Your Business Digital Accelerator Program.

Other honorees include Teresa Hodge, a mathematics professor at Broward College with roots in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Ashley L. Eubanks Johnson, founder of The Beauty Initiative, a nonprofit focused on hygiene equity and period poverty. Cynthia B. Levin, a long-time advocate for women’s reproductive rights, and Commissioner Maria Rodriguez, Pembroke Pines’ first Hispanic woman commissioner, are also celebrated for their contributions.

The month-long celebration will also feature a proclamation recognizing National Women’s History Month, to be presented by the Broward County Commission on Tuesday, March 11, at 10 AM, during its regular meeting. In addition, a special reception is scheduled for Thursday, March 13, at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.

These women, representing various fields such as education, healthcare, environmental advocacy, and social services, have made significant contributions to their communities, demonstrating leadership, resilience, and a commitment to uplifting others.

