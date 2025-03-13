108-Year-Old Tamarac woman joins Caribbean Airlines inaugural flight home to Jamaica

Nesta Leeloo, a 108-year-old South Florida resident, was among the special passengers aboard Caribbean Airlines’ inaugural daily flight from Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay this week.

Accompanied by family members, Leeloo was warmly sent off by Jamaica’s Consul General, Olivier Mair, and representatives from the Jamaica Tourist Board.

Leeloo, affectionately known as “Mama,” was born in Mandeville, Jamaica, and later moved to the United States after marrying. Her legacy spans six children, 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren, and five great-great-great-grandchildren. She celebrated her 108th birthday on January 6 with her family and the South Florida community. In recognition of her extraordinary life, Tamarac Mayor Michelle J. Gomez declared January 6 as “Nesta Leeloo Day.”

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera praised Leeloo’s journey, stating, “I really like Nesta’s story because she’s exactly what we all represent—that embodiment of no matter how far you go, no matter how many years you spend abroad, there will always be a special place in your heart for that place you call home.”

The airline’s expansion to daily service between Fort Lauderdale and Montego Bay marks a significant enhancement for travelers, particularly those in the Jamaican diaspora. The Fort Lauderdale-Kingston route, previously operating three times a week, has also increased to daily service. This expansion adds a total of 1,323 weekly seats to both Montego Bay and Kingston, reinforcing Caribbean Airlines’ commitment to bridging connections between Jamaica and its global community.

At the flight’s launch on Monday, Medera emphasized the importance of the new routes in serving the needs of Caribbean nationals. “Fort Lauderdale has long been a hub for Caribbean nationals in general and for Jamaicans in particular, with Fort Lauderdale fondly referred to as Kingston 21,” he said. “Whether you are visiting family, conducting business, returning for a well-earned vacation, or simply longing for the warmth of the island, this route is designed with you in mind. It was reintroduced based on feedback from you—because at Caribbean Airlines, we listen.”

As one of the oldest living women in the United States, Leeloo’s return to Jamaica highlights the deep ties that many in the diaspora maintain with their homeland. Her journey on this historic flight serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring connection between Jamaicans abroad and the island they still call home.